Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.47 ($7.52).

FRA:DBK opened at €8.63 ($10.03) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.93.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

