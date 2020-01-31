Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €20.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €13.98 ($16.26) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.