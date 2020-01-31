DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 596,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

DHX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,345. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

