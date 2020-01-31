Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Diageo by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Diageo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.02. 54,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $150.88 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.