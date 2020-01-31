Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

FANG stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

