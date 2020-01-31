Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.