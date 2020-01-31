DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 238,107 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,579,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.66. 163,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

DRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

