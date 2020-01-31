Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 14,170,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other news, SVP Ulrich Naher acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $883.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.83. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.