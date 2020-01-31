Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

DGII traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 320,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,740. Digi International has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $479.57 million, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Digi International by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

