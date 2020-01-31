Dimension Chain (EON) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.51 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017723 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

