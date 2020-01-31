Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $127,612.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.33. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

