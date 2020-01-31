Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 344,236 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 295,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.37. 3,199,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,232. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

