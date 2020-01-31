Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.15 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 908,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,353. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

