Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Receives $165.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $166.98. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

