Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Shares of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $4.00. Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 42,177 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $36.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.49.

Dolphin Capital Investors Company Profile (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.