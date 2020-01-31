Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.10.

D traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. 3,380,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

