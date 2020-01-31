Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stake Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after acquiring an additional 146,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $114.62. The company had a trading volume of 466,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

