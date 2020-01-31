DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4G) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4G) were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), approximately 7,387 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.07).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.97.

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Company Profile (LON:D4G)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

