DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 5.6%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.22, 201,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 166,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRD. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.
