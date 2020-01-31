DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 5.6%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.22, 201,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 166,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRD. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.