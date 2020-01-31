Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.54 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.48-$1.54 EPS.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,799. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.