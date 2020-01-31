Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $3,866,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

