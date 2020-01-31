Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $3,866,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
