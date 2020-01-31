Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 700 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.61 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

