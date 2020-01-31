Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.