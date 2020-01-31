Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes $75,000 Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $15,515,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

