Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.