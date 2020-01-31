Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,415 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Regency Centers by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

