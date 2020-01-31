Dynagas Lng Partners Srs B Prf (NYSE:DLNG.PB) Trading Down 0%

Dynagas Lng Partners Srs B Prf (NYSE:DLNG.PB) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.63, 20,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

About Dynagas Lng Partners Srs B Prf (NYSE:DLNG.PB)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 30, 2019, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

