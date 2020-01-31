Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.08-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.86 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of DT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.06. 1,923,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

