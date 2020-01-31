e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 30,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.49 million, a PE ratio of 532.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $807,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,711,089 shares of company stock worth $58,658,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.