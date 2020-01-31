Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.35. 1,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,135. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

EBMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

