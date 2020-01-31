Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 216.63 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.63 million and a PE ratio of -23.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.82. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

