Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 216.63 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.63 million and a PE ratio of -23.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.82. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
