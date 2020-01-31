Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.59%.
OTCMKTS EFSI opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
