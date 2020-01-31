Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.59%.

OTCMKTS EFSI opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.