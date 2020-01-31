EagleX (EGX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. EagleX has a market cap of $12,695.00 and $544.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

