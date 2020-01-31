Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 221,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

