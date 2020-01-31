Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.60 EPS.

EMN traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 2,691,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

