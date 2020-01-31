eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $34.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

