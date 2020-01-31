eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,419,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

