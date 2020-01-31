eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 12,419,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

