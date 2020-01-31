ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.42.
TSE:ECN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.46. 431,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.50.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
