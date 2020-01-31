ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.42.

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.46. 431,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

