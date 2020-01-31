Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.48. The company had a trading volume of 654,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,909. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.59 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average is $194.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

