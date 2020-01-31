ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Down 3.8%

ECR Minerals PLC (LON:ECR) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), approximately 1,178,350 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.76.

About ECR Minerals (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Argentina, the Philippines, and Australia. The company has 100% interests in the Avoca, Bailieston, Moormbool, and Timor gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. The company has a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines; and a 100% interest in the SLM gold project situated in La Rioja Province, Argentina.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.