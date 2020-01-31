Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,348.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

NYSE:HON opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.