Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $232.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.82. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

