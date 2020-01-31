Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.49. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,140,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

