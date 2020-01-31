Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $260.00 at UBS Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $233.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,221,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

