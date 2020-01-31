Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $278.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

Shares of EW opened at $233.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,838.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,537,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after buying an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

