EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 208.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 82,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.