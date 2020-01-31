Electra Market Capitalization Hits $4.24 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinBene, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Electra has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1,697.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,518,081,136 coins and its circulating supply is 28,650,924,583 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, CoinBene and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

