Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.04.

Shares of EA opened at $111.64 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

