Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,863 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $143.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $798,622.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,403,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,632,446.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.